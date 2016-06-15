FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis forges pact with Medicines for Malaria on new drug
June 15, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novartis forges pact with Medicines for Malaria on new drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Novartis

* Announces agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture over terms and conditions for development of anti-malaria drug kaf156 and future availability to patients

* Says KAF156 belongs to a new class of antimalarial molecules, is among first to enter phase IIb clinical development in more than 20 years

* Says does not disclose details of financial arrangements or other contractual terms and conditions with Medicines for Malaria Ventures

* Anti-malaria group gets financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

