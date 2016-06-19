FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson informs about Greek defense sector investigations
#Communications Equipment
June 19, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ericsson informs about Greek defense sector investigations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Informs about an investigation in Greece relating to a defense agreement signed in 1999

* Says Greek authorities have, for a period of time, conducted investigations into arms deals in Greek defense sector

* Says one investigation involves an agreement in which Ericsson Microwave Systems, which was sold by Ericsson in 2006, delivered an airborne radar system to Greece. The contract was signed in 1999

* Says commented publicly on this case more than two years ago, including in conjunction with its Annual General Meeting.

* Says recently, as part of ongoing investigation, seven current and former ericsson employees have been served with summons in preliminary investigation proceedings by a greek prosecutor

* Says has not been contacted by any authority in this matter. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
