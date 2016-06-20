BRIEF-Catena Media buys Spelbloggare.se, launches in UK

June 20 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Enters sportsbook segment via acquisition of Spelbloggare.se and launch in UK

* Purchase price amounts to 2.5 million euros ($2.84 million), with additional earn-out of maximum 2.5 million euros

* Acquires all affiliate related assets from Swedish sportsbook affiliate Spelbloggare.se and underlying technology

* Says has in May started its own sportsbook affiliate product in United Kingdom with the domain www.latestbettingsites.co.uk