a year ago
BRIEF-Catena Media buys Spelbloggare.se, launches in UK
June 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catena Media buys Spelbloggare.se, launches in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Enters sportsbook segment via acquisition of Spelbloggare.se and launch in UK

* Purchase price amounts to 2.5 million euros ($2.84 million), with additional earn-out of maximum 2.5 million euros

* Acquires all affiliate related assets from Swedish sportsbook affiliate Spelbloggare.se and underlying technology

* Says has in May started its own sportsbook affiliate product in United Kingdom with the domain www.latestbettingsites.co.uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

