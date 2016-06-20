BRIEF-Electra board members Barker, Barnes resign

June 20 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Directorate change

* Resignations of dame kate barker and francesca barnes from board of directors with immediate effect.

* Company has engaged a search firm to find two additional independent non-executive directors, one of whom will take role of senior independent director