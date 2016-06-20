FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra board members Barker, Barnes resign
June 20, 2016

BRIEF-Electra board members Barker, Barnes resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Directorate change

* Resignations of dame kate barker and francesca barnes from board of directors with immediate effect.

* Board of electra private equity plc ( "company") announces today resignations of dame kate barker and francesca barnes from board of directors with immediate effect

* Company has engaged a search firm to find two additional independent non-executive directors, one of whom will take role of senior independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
