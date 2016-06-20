FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Majestic says three-year transformation plan on track
June 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Majestic says three-year transformation plan on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc

* Majestic wine today announces fy2016 results on track with its previously announced three year transformation plan:

* Majestic retail like-for-like sales performance 5 up 4.8%, first positive performance in four years

* On track to deliver £500m in sales by 2019

* Adjusted profit before tax of £15.0m, 30.3% lower year on year due to investment in transformation plan and acquisition borrowing costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

