June 20 (Reuters) - Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Circassia announces top-line results from cat allergy late-stage study

* Primary endpoint not achieved

* Powerful placebo response eliminated ability to identify treatment effect

* Will stop recently initiated registration study of its grass allergy treatment

* Will also stop preparatory work for a dose-ranging study of its ragweed allergy therapy