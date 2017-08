June 20 (Reuters) - Ausy SA :

* Randstad France to launch a voluntary takeover bid in cash on Ausy

* Randstad France offer for Ausy based on price 55.0 euros ($62.35) per share, 63.25 euros per ORNANE and 39.1 euros per BSAAR

* Board unanimously supports friendly combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)