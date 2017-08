June 20 (Reuters) - Kontigo Care AB :

* New share issue oversubscribed at 112 percent

* Overallotment option excercised to about 2.3 million Swedish crowns ($279,316)

* Rights issue provides Kontigo Care with proceeds of 21.1 million crowns before issue expenses

($1 = 8.2344 Swedish crowns)