BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces proposed redomestication to the Cayman Islands from Ireland

June 20 (Reuters) - Global Indemnity PLC

* Global Indemnity PLC announces proposed redomestication to the Cayman Islands from Ireland

* Does not expect redomestication will have any material impact on financial results, including co's global effective tax rate

* Co's shareholders will be asked to vote in favor of completing reorganization proposal at a special shareholders meeting

* If move is approved by shareholders, co intends that Global Indemnity Ltd a ordinary shares will trade on Nasdaq under ticker symbol GBLI