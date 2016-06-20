BRIEF-Acushnet files for IPO of up to $100 mln - sec filing

June 20 (Reuters) - Acushnet Co (IPO-ACSH.N)

* Files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing

* Intends to apply to list common stock under the symbol "golf"

* Jp morgan, morgan stanley, nomura, ubs investment bank, credit suisse, daiwa capital markets, are among the underwriters to ipo

* Deutsche bank securities, jefferies,wells fargo securities are also among the underwriters to ipo

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)