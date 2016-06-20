BRIEF-Dexcom says entered into $200 mln revolving credit agreement

June 20 (Reuters) - Dexcom Inc

* On june 17, entered into $200 million revolving credit agreement with jpmorgan chase bank, n.a., bank of america, silicon valley bank,union bank

* Says as Of June 17, 2016, Dexcom had no outstanding loans under credit agreement - Sec filing

* Credit agreement provides a subfacility of up to $10 million for letters of credit

* Dexcom inc says credit agreement matures on june 17, 2021

* Credit agreement provides a $25 million sublimit for borrowings in canadian dollars, euros, british pounds, swedish krona, japanese yen

* Has option to increase maximum principal amount available under credit agreement by up to an additional $100 million