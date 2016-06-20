BRIEF-Kristal Kola wins tenders from CAYKUR

June 20 (Reuters) - Kristal Kola

* Wins tender worth 7.0 million lira ($2.41 million) from General Directorate of Tea Enterprises of Turkey (CAYKUR) to deliver 7 million units of plastic bottled Didi brand canned cold tea

* Wins tender worth 8.2 million lira from General Directorate of Tea Enterprises of Turkey (CAYKUR) to deliver 5.1 million units of plastic bottled Didi brand canned cold tea Source text : bit.ly/28IqKlA , bit.ly/28IzAi9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8997 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)