BRIEF-UK's CMA publishes determination in broadband appeals involving BT and TalkTalk

June 20 (Reuters) - UK'S Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):

* Determination in 2 superfast broadband price control appeals has been published

* Dismissed BT's challenges regarding broadband price controls in all but one of the issues it was asked to look at

* Agreed with BT that ofcom made error in setting length of relevant compliance period; determined this should be extended to 6 months

* Dismissed the challenges in Talktalk's appeal regarding broadband price controls Further company coverage: (bit.ly/28ICG5Q) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)