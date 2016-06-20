FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties buys remaining 50 pct of Merry Hill Estate for 410 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* Acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent of the Merry Hill Estate for 410 million stg

* Deal represents an income yield of 5.2 per cent, based on net rental income of 43 million stg.

* Estate comprises Intu Merry Hill shopping centre, two retail parks, office and leisure uses along with development land.

* Acquisition, which is scheduled to complete shortly, is expected to be earnings accretive from completion

* 500 million stg loan has been arranged, with a 2018 maturity, which will replace current 191 million stg loan facility, maturing in 2017

* Pro forma loan to value increases to 43 per cent compared with 41 per cent at 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
