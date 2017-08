June 20 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc :

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc to start distributing proxy materials to TICC Capital Corp Stockholders

* Urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external manager contract

* Urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to elect Kelley Millet to TICC board