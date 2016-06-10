BRIEF-MTN says agreed to pay 330 bln naira to Nigeria to settle fine

June 10 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* jse: mtn - update to shareholders on nigerian fine and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* MTN nigeria has agreed to pay a total cash amount of naira 330 billion over three years

* Naira 50 billion paid in good faith and without prejudice by MTN Nigeria on 24 Feb. forms part of monetary component of settlement

* MTN Nigeria undertakes to take immediate steps to ensure listing of its shares on nigerian stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: