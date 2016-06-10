FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acceleron, Celgene says data with Luspatercept show increases in hemoglobin levels
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Acceleron, Celgene says data with Luspatercept show increases in hemoglobin levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc :

* Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from an ongoing Phase 2 study of Luspatercept in beta-thalassemia presented at the 21st congress of the European Hematology Association

* Longer term data with investigational drug Luspatercept show sustained increases in hemoglobin levels, reduced transfusion burden

* Results showed 51% of patients with lower risk MDS treated with Luspatercept (n=49) achieved increased hemoglobin levels

* Results showed 36% of patients achieved a hemoglobin increase of at least 1.5 g/dl in Luspatercept 3-month base study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

