BRIEF-Acceleron, Celgene says data with Luspatercept show increases in hemoglobin levels

June 10 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc :

* Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from an ongoing Phase 2 study of Luspatercept in beta-thalassemia presented at the 21st congress of the European Hematology Association

* Longer term data with investigational drug Luspatercept show sustained increases in hemoglobin levels, reduced transfusion burden

* Results showed 51% of patients with lower risk MDS treated with Luspatercept (n=49) achieved increased hemoglobin levels

* Results showed 36% of patients achieved a hemoglobin increase of at least 1.5 g/dl in Luspatercept 3-month base study