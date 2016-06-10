BRIEF-Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet commence service of freighter flight to Bogota and Lima

June 10 (Reuters) - Cargojet Inc :

* Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet Airways Ltd commenced service today with first freighter flight to Bogota, Colombia and Lima, Peru

* Air Canada Cargo plans to introduce dedicated freighter service to Europe from Toronto in second half of 2016

* New Air Canada Cargo flights will provide 52 tonnes of net cargo capacity, also include flights to Mexico City, starting this coming weekend