BRIEF-Cantargia says CAN04 shows good safety at high dose levels
#Healthcare
June 10, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cantargia says CAN04 shows good safety at high dose levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Says the company’s CAN04 product candidate show very good safety at high dose levels, paving the way for final GLP toxicity study in autumn 2016

* Toxicity studies show no toxicity from use of CAN04

* Will perform additional process development studies to establish a strong foundation for long-term production and has therefore chosen to postpone start of GLP toxicity study until autumn 2016

* Planned start of clinical study is moved from end of 2016 to end of Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
