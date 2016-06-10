FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos Trust
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc :

* PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos Trust

* Fulfilled initial funding requirements June 9, based on agreed-upon terms of trust settlement

* Obligations include cash funding of approximately $500 million (pretax)

* Obligations include transfer of about 2.78 million shares of PPG common stock

* Funding will have no impact on PPG’s stated cash-deployment targets

* Exercised an option to prepay all future cash obligations, totaling a net of approximately $250 million

* Utilized cash on hand for payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.