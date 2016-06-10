BRIEF-PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos Trust

June 10 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc :

* PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos Trust

* Fulfilled initial funding requirements June 9, based on agreed-upon terms of trust settlement

* Obligations include cash funding of approximately $500 million (pretax)

* Obligations include transfer of about 2.78 million shares of PPG common stock

* Funding will have no impact on PPG’s stated cash-deployment targets

* Exercised an option to prepay all future cash obligations, totaling a net of approximately $250 million

* Utilized cash on hand for payments