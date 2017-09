June 10 (Reuters) - Dea Capital SpA :

* Through unit DeA Capital Real Estate SpA sells 55 percent stake in Innovation Real Estate SpA

* Price for 55 percent stake in Innovation Real Estate SpA is 5.7 million euros ($6.44 million) Source text: bit.ly/1XdQNmU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)