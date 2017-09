BRIEF-VIEX issues letter to Support.com stockholders

June 10 (Reuters) - VIEX Capital Advisors Llc:

* Urges stockholders to vote gold proxy card to elect its five nominees at annual meeting on June 24, 2016

* With affiliates, VIEX has ownership of approximately 14.9% of company’s outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)