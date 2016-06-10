FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma and Beta Bionics to collaborate
#Healthcare
June 10, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma and Beta Bionics to collaborate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* The company and Beta Bionics to collaborate on development of first-in-class dual-hormonal bionic pancreas system for treatment of people with type 1 diabetes

* Financial guidance for 2016 remains unchanged

* Synergistic match of Beta Bionics’ dual-hormonal, artificial, or bionic, pancreas device platform, iLet, and Zealand’s liquid stable glucagon analog, ZP4207

* Expected next step under collaboration is initiation of clinical trials in H2 2016

* In future trials, the company will evaluate a multiple-dose version of its proprietary novel glucagon analog, ZP4207, with ilet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
