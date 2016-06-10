FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Viacom says NAI delivers two bylaw amendment actions by written consent
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viacom says NAI delivers two bylaw amendment actions by written consent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :

* NAI owns about 79.8% of Viacom’s Class A common stock and about 10% of Viacom’s common equity

* On June 6, 2016, National Amusements Inc and NAI Entertainment Holdings Llc (together, ‘NAI’) delivered two actions by written consent

* NAI asserted in notice that purported bylaw amendments were effective immediately

* Says remaining 90% of Viacom’s common equity is owned by non-controlling public stockholders of Viacom

* Bylaw amendments require that any sale or deal affecting Paramount must be unanimously approved by all members of Viacom board then in office

* Bylaw amendments specify that Viacom board can amend bylaws only by affirmative vote of all members of board then in office

* NAI claimed actions by written consent effected certain amendments to Viacom's corporate bylaws Source text (1.usa.gov/28pSfq9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.