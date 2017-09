June 10 (Reuters) - Viiv Healthcare Ltd (IPO-VIHL.L):

* ViiV Healthcare announces FDA approval to lower weight limit for dolutegravir in children and adolescents living with HIV

* FDA has approved a supplemental new drug application for dolutegravir 10mg and 25mg oral tablets, reducing weight limit

* FDA approved supplemental new drug application for dolutegravir oral tablets, reducing weight limit to at least 30kg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)