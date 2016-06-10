FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rockwell Automation adopts proxy access by-law amendments
June 10, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation adopts proxy access by-law amendments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc :

* Rockwell Automation adopts proxy access by-law amendments

* Amended by-laws to allow eligible shareowners to have their own director nominees included in proxy statement for annual meeting

* Shareowner, or group of up to 20 shareowners, owning at least 3 percent of outstanding stock continuously for 3 or more years eligible to nominate

* Eligible shareholders may submit director nominees for up to 20 percent of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

