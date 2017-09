June 10 (Reuters) - S&P :

* Kingdom of Bahrain ‘BB/B’ ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Bahrain’s modest economic growth will offset ongoing fiscal and external pressures over coming 12 months

* Also affirmed 'BB/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on central bank of Bahrain Source text (bit.ly/1tmQ1bv)