BRIEF-FCA US says recalling about 1,029 SUVs, 64 trucks
June 10, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US says recalling about 1,029 SUVs, 64 trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC

* FCA US LLC Says Voluntarily Recalling An Estimated 1,029 Suvs In The U.S. To Replace Their Half-Shafts

* FCA US LLC Says Unaware Of Any Related Injuries, Accidents, Customer Complaints Or Warranty Claims; Nor Is Co Aware Of Any Component Failures

* FCA US LLC Says Affected By Recall Are Certain Model-Year 2016 Jeep Cherokee Suvs. An Estimated 37 Trucks Are Subject To Recall In Canada

* FCA US LLC Says Also Voluntarily Recalling An Estimated 64 Trucks In The U.S. To Replace Their Half-Shafts Source (bit.ly/1POVmSt)(bit.ly/1TZmgDM) Further company coverage:

