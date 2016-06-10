FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascencio H1 operating profit rises to 16.2 million euros
June 10, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ascencio H1 operating profit rises to 16.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Ascencio Sca

* Occupancy rate of 98.2 pct as at March 31, 2016

* H1 operating profit 16.2 million euros ($18.26 million)(up by 12.1 pct)

* H1 rental income 18.9 million euros versus 17.2 million euros year ago

* H1 fair value of investment property 578 million euros, up by 57 million euros compared with Sept. 30, 2015, including a first acquisition on the Spanish market

* H1 net current income 12.4 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 28.7 million euros versus 9.8 million euros year ago

* As at March 31, NAV based on the fair value of the properties amounted to 48.18 euros (compared with 46.52 euros as at Sept. 30)

* Expects its lease income for current FY to amount to 38.5 million euros compared with 36 million euros for financial year 2014/2015

* Expects to pay a gross dividend of around 3.10 euros per share for its 2015/2016 financial year Source text: bit.ly/1VQMQUh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
