BRIEF-JetBlue to fly to three Cuban cities from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

June 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp :
* JetBlue to fly to Cuba with first commercial flights in more than 50 years
* Intent to serve three Cuban cities from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport
* Announcement follows U.S. Department of Transportation decision to grant JetBlue multiple flight frequencies between U.S. and Cuba
* Plans to operate flights to Santa Clara, Camagüey and Holguín from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood
* Department of Transportation is still considering applications for routes to Havana