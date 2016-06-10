BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences presents study results demonstrating equivalence of CHS-0214 biosimilar to Etanercept

June 10 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences Inc :

* Coherus presents study results demonstrating equivalence of its CHS-0214 biosimilar to etanercept

* Results of study demonstrated equivalence of CHS-0214 to etanercept with respect to efficacy as measured by a primary endpoint

* There were no clinically meaningful differences between CHS-0214 and etanercept with regard to safety and immunogenicity

* Secondary endpoints supported equivalence of CHS-0214 to etanercept