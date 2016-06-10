BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments: merger of Skyepharma and Vectura effective

June 10 (Reuters) - Hbm Healthcare Investments AG :

* Recommended all share merger of Skyepharma and Vectura becomes effective

* With completion of this transaction, HBM Healthcare investments receives 19.4 million pounds ($27.82 million) in cash

* Receives approximately 70.3 million shares of Vectura Group valued at 112.1 million pounds corresponding to an ownership interest in Vectura Group of around 10.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1YhXWlD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6973 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)