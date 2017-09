June 10 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Ratings on Ukraine affirmed at ‘B-/B’; outlook stable

* The banking sector remains troubled by the high percentage of nonperforming loans

* Stable outlook reflects view that over next 12 months Ukrainian government will maintain access to official creditor support by pursuing reforms

* Debt sustainability remains a concern; banking sector remains troubled by high percentage of nonperforming loans Source text - bit.ly/25RNpQu