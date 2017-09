June 10 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :

* Entered into a $1.15 billion senior unsecured amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit agreement refinances and replaces credit agreement dated as of April 18, 2012

* Each of revolver and term loan matures June 4, 2021 - SEC filing

* Credit agreement consists of $650 million revolving credit facility and $500 million term loan A facility Source text 1.usa.gov/25RPVpZ Further company coverage: