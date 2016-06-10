FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ya-Man Ltd likely to report around 1 bln yen in group operating profit for year ended in April - Nikkei
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ya-Man Ltd likely to report around 1 bln yen in group operating profit for year ended in April - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Ya-Man is likely to report around 1 billion yen ($9.34 million) in group operating profit for the year ended in April - Nikkei

* Ya-Man sales are seen surging 20 pct to more than 16 billion yen for the year ended in April - Nikkei

* In the year ending April 2017, Ya-Man’s sales of beauty appliances are expected to remain strong - Nikkei

* In the year ending April 2017, Ya-Man Ltd will look to cultivate new sales routes such as beauty salons - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1TZJNEn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

