FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diadexus says filing for relief under Chapter 7 of Title 11 of US Bankruptcy Code
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diadexus says filing for relief under Chapter 7 of Title 11 of US Bankruptcy Code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Diadexus Inc :

* Filing for relief under Chapter 7 of Title 11 of US Bankruptcy Code

* As of March 31, 2016, $13.3 million in principal remained outstanding under loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance LLC

* Announced Leone Patterson, company’s CFO since March 2015, has notified Diadexus that she will be leaving effective immediately

* Engaged Alvarez & Marsal Healthcare Industry Group, LLC as its restructuring advisor

* Diadexus inc says has been notified that its lender exercised certain of its rights under August 2014 loan and security agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.