June 10 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp :

* On June 9, 2016, CBS corporation amended and restated its unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Agreement amends, restates previous unsecured $2.5 billion revolving credit agreement dated December 2, 2014

* Amended and restated $2.5 billion credit agreement expires in June 2021 Source text - (1.usa.gov/1tnnkLk) Further company coverage: