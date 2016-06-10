FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mvc capital inc - files for a non-timely 10-q - sec filing
June 10, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mvc capital inc - files for a non-timely 10-q - sec filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Mvc Capital Inc:

* Files for a non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Delay in filing qtrly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2016 attributable to Rume, Inc, co’s portfolio company

* Rume submitted email complaint to audit committee of Rume making allegations of financial reporting, accounting other improprieties at Rume

* Investment in Rume represents only 2.6% of the co’s total portfolio value at April 30, 2016

* Investigation is currently underway Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UHM4GD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
