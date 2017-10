June 12 (Reuters) -

* China Life Insurance to invest more than $500 mln in Chinese ride hailing service Didi Chuxing as part of funding round- CNBC, citing DJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/1WKFz9u) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)