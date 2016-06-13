BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance terminates relationship with Theranos

June 13 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens terminates relationship with theranos; will be closing operations at all 40 theranos wellness centers in arizona
* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be offered through any walgreens locations
* Will be working over next several days to help transition customers
* Believe it is in our customers' best interests to terminate our partnership
* Informed theranos that tests collected at its wellness centers at walgreens in arizona must be sent only to theranos' certified lab in phoenix area
* No patient samples were to be sent to newark lab until all issues raised by cms have been fully resolved
* No patient samples were to be sent to newark lab until all issues raised by cms have been fully resolved