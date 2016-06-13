FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance terminates relationship with Theranos
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance terminates relationship with Theranos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens terminates relationship with theranos; will be closing operations at all 40 theranos wellness centers in arizona

* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be offered through any walgreens locations

* Will be working over next several days to help transition customers

* Believe it is in our customers' best interests to terminate our partnership

* Informed theranos that tests collected at its wellness centers at walgreens in arizona must be sent only to theranos' certified lab in phoenix area

* No patient samples were to be sent to newark lab until all issues raised by cms have been fully resolved

* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be offered through any walgreens locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.