a year ago
BRIEF-Dish network tribune broadcasting company blacks out dish customers in 33 markets
June 13, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dish network tribune broadcasting company blacks out dish customers in 33 markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp

* Tribune broadcasting company blacks out dish customers in 33 markets; dish offers free over-the-air antennas to affected customers

* Tribune rejected dish offer to extend contract, including retroactive "true-up" for new rates

* Offering over air antennas at no cost so that customers in affected markets can watch tribune's local broadcast channels for free

* Tribune is demanding an unreasonable rate increase for channels that are available for free over air

* Tribune is attempting to "force bundle" an unrelated and low-performing cable channel, wgn america Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
