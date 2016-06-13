BRIEF-Dish network tribune broadcasting company blacks out dish customers in 33 markets

June 13 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp

* Tribune broadcasting company blacks out dish customers in 33 markets; dish offers free over-the-air antennas to affected customers

* Tribune rejected dish offer to extend contract, including retroactive "true-up" for new rates

* Offering over air antennas at no cost so that customers in affected markets can watch tribune's local broadcast channels for free

* Tribune is demanding an unreasonable rate increase for channels that are available for free over air

* Tribune is attempting to "force bundle" an unrelated and low-performing cable channel, wgn america