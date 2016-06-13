FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Wilson Therapeutics announces utilization of over-allotment option
June 13, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wilson Therapeutics announces utilization of over-allotment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Wilson Therapeutics AB :

* Utilization of the over-allotment option in Wilson Therapeutics and notice of stabilization

* Company granted an over-allotment option of 1.3 million new shares, corresponding to 15 percent of number of shares in offering

* Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners have exercised the over-allotment option for 371,958 new shares

* Company will thereby be provided with additionally about 18.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)

* Company has been provided with about 435.6 million crowns in total as a result of offering, before issue expenses

Source text: bit.ly/1VUcKGu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2937 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

