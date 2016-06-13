BRIEF-Alexander Forbes full-year HEPS rise

June 13 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* Fy headline earnings per share was 58.1 cents per share, Heps growth at 82 pct

* Dividend declared of 22 cents per share

* AUA and AUM of investment solutions increased to R339 billion. This is a 5 pct growth when compared to previous year

* Operating income from continuing operations of r5.4 billion for year ended 31 march 2016, up 11 pct on prior financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)