a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Japan at 'A' outlook revised to 'Negative'
June 13, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Japan at 'A' outlook revised to 'Negative'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Fitch On Japan

* Fitch affirms japan at 'A'; outlook revised to negative

* Japan's credit profile benefits from sovereign's exceptionally strong debt tolerance and funding capacity

* Issue ratings on japan's senior unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'A',country ceiling affirmed at 'aa' , foreign-currency idr at 'f1

* Outlook revision primarily reflects fitch's decreased confidence in japanese authorities' commitment to fiscal consolidation

* No longer expects consumption tax to rise in its base case

* Revised outlook on japan's idrs to negative from stable

* Boj already expanding japan's monetary base by about 16% of gdp annually, may face constraints in expanding qualitative and quantitative easing Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
