BRIEF-Fitch affirms Japan at 'A' outlook revised to 'Negative'

June 13 (Reuters) - Fitch On Japan
* Fitch affirms japan at 'A'; outlook revised to negative
* Japan's credit profile benefits from sovereign's exceptionally strong debt tolerance and funding capacity
* Issue ratings on japan's senior unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'A',country ceiling affirmed at 'aa' , foreign-currency idr at 'f1
* Outlook revision primarily reflects fitch's decreased confidence in japanese authorities' commitment to fiscal consolidation
* No longer expects consumption tax to rise in its base case
* Revised outlook on japan's idrs to negative from stable
* Boj already expanding japan's monetary base by about 16% of gdp annually, may face constraints in expanding qualitative and quantitative easing Source text for Eikon: