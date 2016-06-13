FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp AS approves FY 2015 dividend payment
June 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp AS approves FY 2015 dividend payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp As :

* Approves profit distribution proposal according to which legal reserve will be increased by 135,000 euros ($152,050.50) from 2015 net profit which is 2.7 million euros

* Dividends will be paid to shareholders 5 euro cents per share and 1.1 million euros will be allocated to retained earnings of previous periods

* Right to participate in distribution of profits applies to shareholders who have been registered in list of As Ekspress Grupp shareholders as of 29 June

* Dividends will be transferred to shareholder's bank account on 6 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
