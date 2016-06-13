FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nokia, China Mobile sign 1.36 billion euro frame agreement
June 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nokia, China Mobile sign 1.36 billion euro frame agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Nokia

* says one-year Yuan 9.927 billion (EUR 1.36 billion) frame agreement, covering all of 2016, signed at Sino-German Economic Forum

* says China Mobile first to announce it will deploy Nokia's AirScale Base Station

* Nokia will continue delivery of mobile, fixed, IP routing, optical transport, customer experience management technologies and operational support as well as global services throughout the year

* says becomes a leading provider of innovative technologies in almost all areas of China Mobile's network Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

