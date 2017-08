June 13 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc :

* Investing $245 million between 2016 and 2020 to double AGM production capacity in North America

* Between 2015-2020, Johnson Controls will invest, in total, more than $780 million globally to increase its AGM manufacturing capacity