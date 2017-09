June 10 (Reuters) - Take-two Interactive Software Inc

* Take-Two Interactive Software - CEO Strauss Zelnick reports sale of 50,000 shares of co's common stock on June 8 at average price of $39.14 each - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/1UaSD4H ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)