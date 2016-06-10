FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pershing Square updates on Valeant's call and put options
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pershing Square updates on Valeant's call and put options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals’

* Pershing Square - Unwound Over-the-counter European-style Put Options Referencing A Total Of 9.1 Mln Shares Of Valeant Pharmaceuticals’ Common stock

* Pershing Square - Also unwound otc american-style call options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant’s common stock, each put and call having expiration date of jan 20, 2017

* Pershing Square - Acquired american-style listed call options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant’s common stock with an expiration date of jan 18, 2019

* Pershing Square - In addition, it wrote otc european-style put options referencing 9.1 million shares of valeant’s common stock with expiration date of jan 18, 2019

* Pershing square capital management made the disclosures on valeant pharmaceuticals call and put options via an amended 13d filing with the u.s. Sec Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Ohg0KH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.