a year ago
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Positive results from pivotal Phase III clinical trials with iGlarLixi
June 13, 2016 / 5:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Positive results from pivotal Phase III clinical trials with iGlarLixi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Positive results from pivotal Phase III clinical trials with iGlarLixi

* Type 2 diabetes patients treated with iGlarLixi (formerly LixiLan) had significantly greater reductions in blood glucose (HbA1c) versus treatment with either lixisenatide or Lantus

* Treatment with iGlarLixi also resulted in body weight reduction versus Lantus

* Positive Phase III results support Zealand's potential for revenue growth from milestone payments and royalties on iGlarLixi, if approved

* Regulatory decisions by U.S. FDA and by EMA in Europe are expected in August and in Q1 2017, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
